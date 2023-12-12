Pumptini to lasagna soup: Google’s most searched recipes of 2023

Google has released its annual list of the year’s top trending searches, including the platform’s most searched recipes.

The recipes with the highest spikes in traffic in 2023 weren’t a Thanksgiving turkey or an espresso martini. (Although, this certainly had a moment in 2022).

In fact, the highest trending recipe came from McDonald’s.

Here’s a look at the top trending recipes for 2023 – and our mouths are already watering.

McDonald’s Grimace shake is top trending recipe of 2023

Earlier this summer, McDonald’s released a limited-edition purple shake in honor of the beloved franchise character Grimace – but the news has stirred up mixed reactions from social media users.

Ronald McDonald and Grimace appear in the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

Shortly after the announcement, there was confusion regarding its flavor.

According to McDonald’s, the flavor was inspired by "Grimace's iconic color and sweetness," leading to jokes and questions about the mysterious shake.

RELATED: McDonald's unveils shake for Grimace's Birthday, leaving social media users confused

In a TikTok video that has garnered more than 2.8 million views as of Monday, a McDonald’s employee showed the Grimace shake being poured and then topped off with whipped cream.

McDonald’s Celebrates Grimace’s Birthday with Special Meal & Shake (Credit: McDonald's)

Users were quick to comment about the flavor.

What does a grimace taste like?" one user wrote.

Another person chimed in, "What did they do to poor grimace?"

Some users commented that the drink has a berry or blueberry flavor. Meanwhile, others noted its comparison to the purple ooze from the 2003 movie "The Cat in the Hat."

Google’s top 10 trending recipes

Here’s a look at the other recipes that became viral sensations across the internet in 2023.

2. Lasagna soup

Lasagna soup is a spin on the classic Italian dish that many people adore. The recipe, which went viral on social media this year uses all of the lasagna ingredients you know and love, and utilizes them in a comforting soup.

RELATED: Starbucks giving out free hot chocolate this month – here's how to get your cup

3. Chicken cobbler

This recipe is an easy take on the classic chicken pot pie. Videos with the #chickencobbler hashtag have garnered millions of views on social media platforms in 2023.

4. Black cake

Black cake is a rum-soaked dessert, made famous from the Hulu series of the same name – "Black Cake." The recipe is considered an essential dish in Caribbean countries including Jamaica. Black cake, which is also known as plum pudding or Jamaican rum cake, uses a traditional black cake, which is then infused with red wine and rum-soaked raisins or other dried fruit.

5. Pumptini

Are you a fan of the reality series "Vanderpump Rules?" If so, you may be familiar with the viral drink. This raspberry-garnished pumptini is from Lisa Vanderpump herself and features orange liqueur and grapefruit juice.

6. Hugo spritz

This drink garnered millions of views on TikTok this past summer. The drink features St-Germain, prosecco, mint and soda water. It’s not only considered a refreshing cocktail during the warmer months, but it also gained popularity due to its lower alcohol content.

7. Cowboy butter

Cowboy butter is having a moment. The compound butter, made up of garlic, herbs, and spices, has become a social media sensation on TikTok and other social media platforms over the last year. Most users said they put their cowboy butter on steak and other red meats.

8. Coronation quiche

In May, the coronation quiche was chosen by King Charles III and Queen Camilla as the signature dish of their coronation celebrations. Since then, it has become a trending topic on social media. According to the royal family, the Coronation Big Lunch aimed to "bring neighbors and communities together to celebrate the coronation and share friendship, food and fun."

The official coronation quiche at a Coronation Big Lunch hosted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, at Westminster Abbey, in central London. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023. (Credit: James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

9. Brazilian lemonade

This popular Brazilian drink, which is called limonada Suica in Brazil, includes sweetened condensed milk, limes, sugar, ice and water. The creamy and tart drink became a hit on social media and was a popular recipe during hot, summer days.

10. Cottage cheese ice cream

While this ice cream trend sounds very odd, that didn’t stop the dish from going mega-viral. The ice cream includes the unexpected ingredient of cottage cheese to make a high-protein, healthier version of the dessert so many Americans love.

File: Ice cream (Credit: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

This story was reported from Los Angeles.