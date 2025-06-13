Pulse survivors, families continue to visit site ahead of demolition

The Brief Survivors and victims’ families are making emotional final visits to Pulse nightclub. The building will be torn down later this year to make way for a permanent memorial. City officials say the private visits are an important step in the healing process.



Survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting and family members of the victims are making emotional visits to the site of the 2016 tragedy, as the city prepares to demolish the building to make way for a permanent memorial.

What we know:

Survivors and family members of victims in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting are visiting the site one final time before the building is demolished. Over a four-day period, the City of Orlando expects about 250 visitors, including survivors, loved ones, and relatives of those killed. The visits are private and heavily emotional, with officials providing privacy through curtains and umbrellas as visitors enter.

The backstory:

On June 12, 2016, a gunman opened fire inside Pulse, a popular LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people and injuring dozens more in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. Since the attack, the building has stood largely untouched while plans for a permanent memorial evolved amid shifting proposals and community input.

Timeline:

Family members of those killed began visiting the site earlier in the week, with survivors and their loved ones visiting on Thursday and Friday. The building is expected to be demolished later this year, though no exact date has been announced.

Big picture view:

The visits mark a significant moment of transition for the community, as many visitors are seeing the building for the first time since the tragedy. City officials describe the experience as a step in the long, difficult healing process. A permanent memorial is in development, aiming to provide a lasting tribute to the lives lost and those forever affected.

What they're saying:

Over the course of four days, city officials expect around 250 people — survivors, loved ones, and relatives of those killed — to take one final look inside the club.

"It’s been a very emotional journey," said Donna Wyche, who leads the City of Orlando’s outreach and engagement efforts at Pulse. "Walking into there is going to spike their emotions. I mean, it’s just the way it is."

FOX 35 News witnessed bus after bus arriving at the site on Thursday. Officials said eight busloads toured the building that day, with another seven expected Friday.

Thursday’s visitors were mostly survivors — some of whom were injured during the attack—along with loved ones offering support. The day before, the city welcomed families of those who died in the shooting.

"I think I got the answers I needed, and hopefully I can heal," one visitor said through tears.

What's next:

The building is scheduled for demolition later this year, with plans underway for a permanent memorial to honor the lives lost and those whose lives were forever changed.

