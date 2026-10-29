President Trump midterm election rally in Daytona Beach: Schedule, road closures, what to know

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The Brief President Donald Trump will attend a Republican midterm election rally in Daytona Beach on Friday night, Oct. 30. The rally will be held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Trump is expected to talk around 7 p.m. Officials are warning of road detours, delays, and closures around Daytona Beach Airport and the Ocean Center ahead of Trump's arrival, departure, and during the rally. Here's everything you need to know.



President Donald Trump will be in Daytona Beach on Friday to attend one of his final rallies for Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm election. It comes one week after Trump stumped for candidates in Fort Myers, Florida.

As with any presidential visit, there are increased security measures that will require road detours, restrictions, or closures near the venue and the airport. Whether you're going or live in the area, here's everything you need to know.

Where will President Trump be speaking?

The rally will be held on Friday night, Oct. 30, at the Ocean Center Convention Center in Daytona Beach, 101 N. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 328118.

What time does the event start? Here's the schedule

Timeline:

6 a.m. - Ocean Center parking garage opens

6 a.m. - Blue Lot opens for attendees to begin lining up

8 a.m. - Orange Lot, Daytona Beach Grande, other parking lots open (fees required)

3:30 p.m. - Ocean Center doors open (everyone must enter through the west entrance)

7 p.m. - President Trump expected to speak

Are tickets still available?

Admission is first come, first served. At the last check on Thursday night, people were still able to RSVP for the event (max 4 tickets per signup).

Security measures

Everyone will have to go through a security screening at the venue

Backpacks and bags cannot be larger than 18 x 13 x 7 inches.

Prohibited items

Firearms, ammunition, explosives, weapons of any kind, toy guns, mace, and pepper spray.

Alcoholic beverages, aerosols, flammable liquids, spray containers, and e-cigarettes.

Banners, signs, placards, sign supports, balloons, balls and noisemakers.

Drones, laser pointers, range finders, selfie sticks and certain electronic devices, including Flipper Zero, Pineapple Wi-Fi routers and Raspberry Pi-enabled devices.

Coolers, packages, and glass, thermal or metal containers.

Bicycles, recreational motorized mobility devices, and structures.

Chairs are permitted while waiting in line, but they may not be brought inside the venue.

Animals other than service or guide animals.

Daytona Beach Airport

Those flying into or out of Daytona Beach International Airport on Friday should allow extra time to get to or from the airport due to expected traffic, congestion, and potential road closures.

Daytona Beach Road closures

Local perspective:

The following roads will be closed on Friday, Oct. 30:

Atlantic Avenue: Closed between Oak Ridge Blvd. and Main Street, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Earl Street: Closed, starting Friday at 8 a.m.

Peninsula Drive: Closed between Main Street and Ora Street, starting Friday at 4 p.m.

Officials said additional roads will be temporarily closed as President Donald Trump arrives and departs the Ocean Center.

What they're saying:

"We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation. Please allow extra travel time, follow directions from law enforcement officers, and use alternate routes whenever possible. Public safety remains our highest priority," the police department said in a statement.

Election Day in Florida

Big picture view:

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Polls are open at 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Early voting is underway and ends on Oct. 31.