President Trump midterm election rally in Daytona Beach: Schedule, road closures, what to know
President Donald Trump will be in Daytona Beach on Friday to attend one of his final rallies for Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm election. It comes one week after Trump stumped for candidates in Fort Myers, Florida.
As with any presidential visit, there are increased security measures that will require road detours, restrictions, or closures near the venue and the airport. Whether you're going or live in the area, here's everything you need to know.
Where will President Trump be speaking?
The rally will be held on Friday night, Oct. 30, at the Ocean Center Convention Center in Daytona Beach, 101 N. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 328118.
What time does the event start? Here's the schedule
Timeline:
- 6 a.m. - Ocean Center parking garage opens
- 6 a.m. - Blue Lot opens for attendees to begin lining up
- 8 a.m. - Orange Lot, Daytona Beach Grande, other parking lots open (fees required)
- 3:30 p.m. - Ocean Center doors open (everyone must enter through the west entrance)
- 7 p.m. - President Trump expected to speak
Are tickets still available?
Admission is first come, first served. At the last check on Thursday night, people were still able to RSVP for the event (max 4 tickets per signup).
Security measures
- Everyone will have to go through a security screening at the venue
- Backpacks and bags cannot be larger than 18 x 13 x 7 inches.
Prohibited items
- Firearms, ammunition, explosives, weapons of any kind, toy guns, mace, and pepper spray.
- Alcoholic beverages, aerosols, flammable liquids, spray containers, and e-cigarettes.
- Banners, signs, placards, sign supports, balloons, balls and noisemakers.
- Drones, laser pointers, range finders, selfie sticks and certain electronic devices, including Flipper Zero, Pineapple Wi-Fi routers and Raspberry Pi-enabled devices.
- Coolers, packages, and glass, thermal or metal containers.
- Bicycles, recreational motorized mobility devices, and structures.
- Chairs are permitted while waiting in line, but they may not be brought inside the venue.
- Animals other than service or guide animals.
Daytona Beach Airport
Those flying into or out of Daytona Beach International Airport on Friday should allow extra time to get to or from the airport due to expected traffic, congestion, and potential road closures.
Daytona Beach Road closures
Local perspective:
The following roads will be closed on Friday, Oct. 30:
- Atlantic Avenue: Closed between Oak Ridge Blvd. and Main Street, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Earl Street: Closed, starting Friday at 8 a.m.
- Peninsula Drive: Closed between Main Street and Ora Street, starting Friday at 4 p.m.
Officials said additional roads will be temporarily closed as President Donald Trump arrives and departs the Ocean Center.
What they're saying:
"We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation. Please allow extra travel time, follow directions from law enforcement officers, and use alternate routes whenever possible. Public safety remains our highest priority," the police department said in a statement.
Election Day in Florida
Big picture view:
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Polls are open at 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Early voting is underway and ends on Oct. 31.
The Source: This story uses information gathered from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Daytona Beach Police, Volusia County, and event organizers.