Positive cases of COVID-19 rises to 51 in Florida, DOH officials say

article

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) says 51 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Friday afternoon.

The department's website says 45 people are Florida residents and six of the patients are non-Florida residents.

Governor DeSantis announced that the state has ordered an additional 2,500 test kits to supplement the adequate resources already available to test for COVID-19.

MORE: Walt Disney World Resort in Florida suspending operations beginning Monday through end of month

MORE: Universal Orlando Resort to suspending operations beginning Monday through end of month

These additional test kits will enable the Department of Health, working with Florida health care providers, to test up to an additional 625,000 individuals.

Governor DeSantis has also recommended that local authorities strongly consider canceling mass gatherings.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR FOX 35'S COMPLETE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE