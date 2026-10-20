Man arrested months after 15-year-old killed in Brevard County hit-and-run, FHP says

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The Brief A Melbourne man has been arrested four months after a hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old boy in Viera. The Florida Highway Patrol says Aidan Perry, 19, hit a teen who was riding his scooter and then left the scene. Perry faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.



A Melbourne man has been arrested four months after a hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old boy who was riding his scooter on Father's Day, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Aidan Perry, 19, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the deadly June 21 crash.

Aidan Perry, 19. (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

15-year-old killed in Father's Day hit-and-run in Viera

The backstory:

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Viera Boulevard and Independence Avenue in Viera.

According to investigators, 15-year-old Isaiah Irizarry was riding his scooter home when a Hyundai Genesis traveling east on Viera Boulevard veered onto the shoulder and hit him.

The driver then fled the scene, troopers said.

A 14-year-old friend who was riding his scooter with Isaiah attempted CPR before first responders arrived at the scene, according to investigators.

Isaiah was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators later found a vehicle that matched a description of the one involved in the hit-and-run less than two miles from the crash. It was taken in for processing.

Investigators said it had damage consistent with a crash.

Family calls for accountability

In the days following the crash, Isaiah's family members called for accountability.

Deanna Irizarry, Isaiah's aunt and legal guardian, told FOX 35 that the loss had been devastating.

"We need justice to be served because this is unacceptable," she said. "This is painful. This is a horrific tragedy."

Suspected driver arrested

What's next:

Perry faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, FHP said.

He was booked into the Brevard County Jail on Tuesday, according to investigators.