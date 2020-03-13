Polk State College closing to students until March 29

Polk State College announced it is suspending all classes - including in-person, online, and hybrid - starting Monday, March 16 to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

The college will reopen Monday, March 30, after spring break.

Polk State College said students should not visit the campuses and centers during this period to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Faculty and staff will report to work March 16 - 20. The college said classes may continue online after March 30.

"...when the college reopens from spring break, as many classes as possible will be available in online or hybrid formats for instruction to continue throughout the spring semester," the college said in a press release.

For updates from Polk State College, visit https://www.polk.edu/.