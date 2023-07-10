Police: Man found with gunshot wound inside vehicle at 7-Eleven in Orlando

A man was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound at a 7-Eleven in Orlando on Monday afternoon, police said.

A spokesperson for Orlando police said the man was found with a gunshot wound inside his vehicle at the 7-Eleven on Vineland Road, near Radebaugh Way shortly after 4 p.m. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Detectives are at the scene actively investigating, the spokesperson said.

How the shooting happened or the circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately known. It was also not immediately known if police were looking for any suspects connected to the shooting.