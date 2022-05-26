Police: Evicted tenant in standoff with authorities in Port Orange

article

Law enforcement has responded to a neighborhood in Port Orange after someone who was reportedly being evicted from their home has barricaded themselves inside and pointed a gun at a deputy, according to Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The standoff is happening at a home within the Southwinds subdivision, near Madeline Avenue and S. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

A spokesperson for VCSO said in an email that "a tenant was being evicted this morning and is refusing to leave," and that officials were securing a perimeter in the area. On its Facebook page, Port Orange police asked people nearby to stay inside their homes until the scene is secure.

In a tweet, VCSO said SWAT, bomb unit, drone team, and negotiators were at the scene, and asked people to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. Stay with FOX 35 for updates.