Police: Evicted tenant in standoff with authorities in Port Orange
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement has responded to a neighborhood in Port Orange after someone who was reportedly being evicted from their home has barricaded themselves inside and pointed a gun at a deputy, according to Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
The standoff is happening at a home within the Southwinds subdivision, near Madeline Avenue and S. Clyde Morris Boulevard.
A spokesperson for VCSO said in an email that "a tenant was being evicted this morning and is refusing to leave," and that officials were securing a perimeter in the area. On its Facebook page, Port Orange police asked people nearby to stay inside their homes until the scene is secure.
In a tweet, VCSO said SWAT, bomb unit, drone team, and negotiators were at the scene, and asked people to avoid the area.
Advertisement
This is a developing situation. Stay with FOX 35 for updates.