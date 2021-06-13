Police: Driver killed after crashing into home with stolen car

article

The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a home on Sunday, killing the driver.

Investigators identified the driver as Anthony Wilson, who died in the crash.

Officials say a female passenger was inside the car and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the car that crashed into the home on Indiana Street and Westmoreland Drive was stolen and Wilson's driver's license was listed as "revoked."

The Red Cross said it is working with the owner of the home damaged in the crash.

No one inside was injured.