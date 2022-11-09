Expand / Collapse search
Dallas police pursue wrong-way driver in suspected stolen vehicle, police searching for suspects

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:45PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4

Police pursue truck in high-speed chase through Dallas County

The suspects drove into a wooded area before taking off on foot.

DALLAS - Police are searching for multiple suspects after pursuing a vehicle that traveled the wrong way down Dallas County highways at high speeds.

Officers in Dallas were originally following a maroon truck was seen driving the wrong way down Highway 175, traveling east in the westbound lanes.

Police then turned their attention to a gold Chevy truck.

110922 Sky 4 Wednesday PM Chase KDFWEME002_mpg_00.03.29.02

Dallas police say they were notified of a stolen vehicle and followed the truck with their helicopter.

The truck drove the wrong way down I-20 before eventually going into a wooded area near Seagoville Road, where two men and woman took off on foot.

05c98404-snapshot-17.jpg

One of the suspects was taken into custody.

Police are searching the wooded area for the others.

3511c163-snapshot-18.jpg

READ MORE: Suspects facing numerous charges for wild chase through Dallas with baby on board

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more updates.