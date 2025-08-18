Playalinda Beach at Canaveral National Seashore could close up to 60 days a year for Starship launches

The Brief SpaceX Starship launches could lead to beach closures in Brevard County. The FAA is proposing up to 60 days of closures at Playalinda Beach and other parts of Canaveral National Seashore. Locals are concerned about how losing the beloved public space could affect recreation and tourism.



The FAA submitted a draft proposal for Starship launches and landings from Launch Complex 39A. In the report, officials say beaches at Canaveral National Seashore could be subject to closing due to how much space is needed to safely launch the world’s biggest rocket.

What we know:

SpaceX is asking to launch Starship from that site 44 times per year. Park staff estimate around 60 days of park closures if that happens. Longtime residents are concerned about the lack of access to the national park.

Some are signing an online Change.org petition to push back.

What they're saying:

The FAA says in the report closed-off areas would expand under the new proposal:

"Restricted access associated with launches and landings would be expanded to also affect the northern portion of CCSFS…and publicly accessible areas in the southern portion of MINWR and CANA that includes Playalinda Beach."

Residents say the beach is beloved and many would hate to see the public lose access.

"It’s hard for us locals to have that because then they’re looking at when they can come back, how long it’s going to be, am I off today. This is God’s paradise. It’s so clean. You don’t see no trash here, and people love it. It’s an awesome place to surf and fish and it’s great for the locals. We love it. We’re out here a lot," said Rob Cardan, who loves the national seashore and also used to work in the space industry.

What's next:

Several public meetings are being held for the community to hear from FAA officials and voice thoughts and concerns:

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | Two meetings: 1:00 PM–3:00 PM & 6:00 PM–8:00 PM ET | The Astronauts Memorial Foundation, Center for Space Education, Conference Center, State Road 405, Kennedy Space Center, FL 32899

Thursday, August 28, 2025 | Two meetings: 1:00 PM–3:00 PM & 6:00 PM–8:00 PM ET | The Radisson Conference Center, Grande Caribbean, 8701 Astronaut Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2aotlSQERXCHC5yJjOvm5A Dial-in phone number: Webinar ID: 892 9206 9685 Passcode: 095859 Wednesday, September 3, 2025 | Virtual meeting 6:00 PM–8:00 PM ET | 888-788-0099 (Toll Free)892 9206 9685095859