Pinellas man will sleep in Humane Society of Pasco County to raise money for the shelter

The Pinellas County man who stayed ten nights inside an animal shelter is planning on doing it again – this time for 30 days.

Kris Rotonda founded “Jordan’s Way Charities” after his dog, Jordan, passed away after a battle with cancer in 2018. Jordan was adopted from a shelter, and Kris said he vowed to help as many shelters as possible.

It's not uncommon for a shelter to say it is underfunded, overcrowded and just doesn’t have enough volunteers to help out. Kris said that is what is happening at the Humane Society of Pasco County. He says the building for the shelter needs to be updated.

He is hoping to raise $500,000 that will go toward helping the shelter. He said he will spend 30 – non-consecutive – days living at the shelter “side-by-side with the dogs and encouraging others to pledge toward the building fund.”

He says he wants to raise money before the hot Florida summer temperatures arrive.

