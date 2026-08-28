Photos: Partial lunar eclipse in Central Florida
Did you catch the partial lunar eclipse last night?
If you missed it, several FOX 35 readers and viewers shared their photos of the near-total lunar eclipse with us!
Click here to share your photos.
See lunar eclipse photos from Florida
What is a partial solar eclipse?
A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth gets exactly between the sun and the moon.
Instead of the sun's light hitting the moon and reflecting back to us (which is what we normally see), the Earth blocks that light, casting its own shadow onto the lunar surface – turning it a reddish color.
For this eclipse, only a tiny sliver will not be red as 96.2% of the moon will be in the hard shadow of the Earth. It's almost a total lunar eclipse, but not quite.
Stages of the partial eclipse
Timeline:
Here is the exact schedule for Orlando, along with the direction you should face:
- Aug 27 at 10:23 p.m. – Partial Eclipse BeginsLook to the east-southeast to see the left side of the moon appear slightly bruised
- Aug 28 at 12:12 a.m. – Greatest EclipseLook to the South-Southeast and most of the moon will be a reddish color
- Aug 28 at 1:51 a.m. Partial Eclipse EndsLook to the south and the right side of the moon will have the last of the Earth's hard shadow.
When is the next partial lunar eclipse?
According to NASA, there will be three Penumbral eclipses in 2027, two of which will be visible in the Americas. The next partial eclipse will be in Jan. 2028, and should be visible in the Americas, Europe, and Africa.
- Penumbral eclipse: Feb. 20. 2027
- Penumbral eclipse: July 18, 2027
- Penumbral eclipse: August 17, 2027
- Partial eclipse: Jan. 12, 2028
- Partial eclipse: July 6, 2028
- Total eclipse: Dec. 21, 2028
NASA forecasts lunar eclipses out to December 2030.
The Source: Photos of the lunar eclipse were shared with FOX 35 by viewers and readers. Additional information about what a lunar eclipse is from FOX 35 meteorologist Laurel Blanchard and NASA's website.