Photos: Partial lunar eclipse in Central Florida

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The Brief Many stayed up late Thursday night into Friday to catch a glimpse of the partial lunar eclipse. At it's peak, roughly 96% of the moon's surface was covered by the Earth's shadow. See photos: Several FOX 35 viewers shared their photos with us! We've included them in a gallery below.



Did you catch the partial lunar eclipse last night?

If you missed it, several FOX 35 readers and viewers shared their photos of the near-total lunar eclipse with us!

Click here to share your photos.

See lunar eclipse photos from Florida

What is a partial solar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth gets exactly between the sun and the moon.

Instead of the sun's light hitting the moon and reflecting back to us (which is what we normally see), the Earth blocks that light, casting its own shadow onto the lunar surface – turning it a reddish color.

For this eclipse, only a tiny sliver will not be red as 96.2% of the moon will be in the hard shadow of the Earth. It's almost a total lunar eclipse, but not quite.

Stages of the partial eclipse

Timeline:

Here is the exact schedule for Orlando, along with the direction you should face:

Aug 27 at 10:23 p.m. – Partial Eclipse BeginsLook to the east-southeast to see the left side of the moon appear slightly bruised

Aug 28 at 12:12 a.m. – Greatest EclipseLook to the South-Southeast and most of the moon will be a reddish color

Aug 28 at 1:51 a.m. Partial Eclipse EndsLook to the south and the right side of the moon will have the last of the Earth's hard shadow.

When is the next partial lunar eclipse?

According to NASA, there will be three Penumbral eclipses in 2027, two of which will be visible in the Americas. The next partial eclipse will be in Jan. 2028, and should be visible in the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

Penumbral eclipse: Feb. 20. 2027

Penumbral eclipse: July 18, 2027

Penumbral eclipse: August 17, 2027

Partial eclipse: Jan. 12, 2028

Partial eclipse: July 6, 2028

Total eclipse: Dec. 21, 2028

NASA forecasts lunar eclipses out to December 2030.