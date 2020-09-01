Photo from high school in Volusia County shows large group of students in hallway

article

In Volusia County, kids just went back to school Monday and already a controversial photograph is circulating online. It shows dozens of students crammed together in a tight space.

The photo is making the rounds on social media, giving us a snapshot of what it looked like inside Spruce Creek High School on Day One of classes. The teachers union and parents are not happy.

The photo was posted Monday to the Twitter page Anonymous Volusia Teacher. The district Tuesday confirmed the photo is legitimate.

It shows a large group of students in the atrium of Spruce Creek High School picking up their schedules and not social distancing.



