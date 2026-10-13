Pedestrian dead after crash involving pickup truck in Cocoa, FHP says

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The Brief A pedestrian died Tuesday after a crash on US-1 in Cocoa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash involved a pedestrian and a pickup truck. Troopers have not said what led to the crash.



A pedestrian died early Tuesday in a crash that shut down a stretch of US-1 in Cocoa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deadly crash involving pickup truck, pedestrian

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on US-1 and Olsen Road.

According to FHP, the crash involved a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Troopers have not identified the pedestrian who was killed in the crash. Investigators have not released any information about what led to the crash.

Roadway temporarily closed

The southbound lanes of US-1 are closed while the investigation is underway.

Drivers are urged to be cautious if traveling in the area while the roadblock is in place.