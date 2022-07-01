Pasco man wins $1M from scratch-off lottery ticket

article

A Pasco County man is now a millionaire thanks to a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought at a Land O' Lakes gas station.

The Florida Lottery said 40-year-old Howard Creps purchased the $50 ticket, 500X The Cash, and won a $1 million prize.

Creps claimed his winnings at the lottery's headquarters in Tallahassee.

WATCH: Gator just wanted to join the game at Florida golf course

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Creps bought the ticket from a BP gas station, located at 4109 Land O' Lakes Blvd. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.