Pasco sheriff: Uber driver located, cooperating after suspected kidnapping

Pasco County deputies say they have located an Uber driver who was suspected of kidnapping after a passenger called 911 to report a person hiding under a blanket in the back seat.

The sheriff's office identified the driver as John Geary, the registered owner and Uber driver from the "suspicious" incident, which happened along Trinity Boulevard in New Port Richey around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the Uber passenger called 911 after having a physical altercation in the back seat with a person hiding under the blanket of the silver 2021 Honda Accord.

Pasco deputies are searching for John Geary, who is suspected of kidnapping.

The passenger got out of the car and took a photo of the license plate as the vehicle drove east on Little Road.

Deputies used the information to identify Geary, and reclassified the incident as a kidnapping.

At 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office announced John Geary was located and was being cooperative.

"Additional evidence is being reviewed and the investigation is ongoing. No arrest has been made at this time," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

Uber released a statement to FOX 13, saying, "What the rider has reported is extremely concerning. We removed the driver’s access to the Uber platform as soon as this was reported to us, and we’ll work to help police with their investigation."