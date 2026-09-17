Downtown Orlando converts Magnolia Avenue to two-way street

The Brief Magnolia Avenue is now open to two-way traffic as Orlando completes the first phase of its downtown street conversion project. The redesign removes bus lanes and expands on-street parking from seven spaces to 100. Drivers must use the city's cashless mobile app to pay for the new parking spaces.



The City of Orlando has completed the first phase of its effort to convert several one-way downtown streets into two-way roads, reopening Magnolia Avenue to traffic in both directions.

City leaders marked the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

Parking expands as bus lanes removed

Local perspective:

As part of the project, dedicated bus lanes were removed and replaced with new traffic lanes and on-street parking.

City officials said Magnolia Avenue now has 100 parking spaces, up from just seven before the redesign.

Mayor Buddy Dyer said the project is intended to make downtown more accessible and attractive for visitors.

"We do hope this will be a festival street. So we're re-doing Church Street as well. Magnolia and Church will be two of our great streets, and then of course the Canopy will be another area to add."

Cashless parking system

What you can do:

Drivers using the new on-street parking spaces will be required to pay through the city's cashless parking system using its mobile app.