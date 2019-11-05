Palm Coast man wins $705,000 from scratch-off ticket

article

The Florida Lottery says a man from Palm Coast claimed a $1 million top prize from the $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC scratch-off game in Tallahassee.

Lottery officials say David Stephens, 55, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $705,000.

Officials say he purchased his winning ticket from Quick the King Food Store, located in Bunnell.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials say Stephens chose not to be photographed when claiming his prize.

This story was written in Lake Mary, Fla.