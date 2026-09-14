Reports: 4 hurt after crane collapses in Miami neighborhood

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The Brief At least four people have been hurt after a crane collapsed in Miami, Florida. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. in Miami's Brickell neighborhood. WSVN-TV reported three vehicles were damaged.



Several people have been hurt and sent to the hospital after a crane collapsed Monday morning in Miami, according to FOX affiliate WSVN-TV.

What we know:

According to WSVN, emergency crews responded to Miami's Brickell neighborhood around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a crane collapse.

At least four people have been taken to the hospital, according to WSVN's reporting, and at least three cars have been damaged.

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FOX 35 has reached out to the City of Miami's fire department and police department for additional information.

Photos and videos from the scene showed a large crane toppled over within a construction site, part the crane across a nearby street, and what appeared to be several vehicles crushed beneath it.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet said what caused the crane to collapse nor released updates on the status of the four people taken to the hospital.

WSVN reported that officials were expected to release more details later on Monday.