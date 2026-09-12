1 dead following crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Ocoee woman died after a crash on Saturday near North Hiawassee Road in Ocoee, according to authorities.
Officials say that the 50-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Lexus IS northbound on N. Hiawassee Road as she approached the intersection of Clarcona Ocoee Road.
Investigators said the driver suffered a possible medical episode, causing her vehicle to veer off the roadway and enter a nearby business parking lot.
According to officials, the Lexus continued through the parking lot before striking a curb, fence and tree.
The woman was transported to AdventHealth Apopka, where she was pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol on September 12, 2026.