1 dead following crash in Orange County, troopers say

article

The Brief Investigators said the driver suffered a possible medical episode, causing her vehicle to veer off the roadway. According to officials, the Lexus continued through the parking lot before striking a curb, fence and tree. The woman was transported to AdventHealth Apopka, where she was pronounced deceased.



An Ocoee woman died after a crash on Saturday near North Hiawassee Road in Ocoee, according to authorities.

Officials say that the 50-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Lexus IS northbound on N. Hiawassee Road as she approached the intersection of Clarcona Ocoee Road.

Investigators said the driver suffered a possible medical episode, causing her vehicle to veer off the roadway and enter a nearby business parking lot.

According to officials, the Lexus continued through the parking lot before striking a curb, fence and tree.

The woman was transported to AdventHealth Apopka, where she was pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation.