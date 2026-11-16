The Brief Dozens of bags remain unclaimed at Orlando International Airport days after a nationwide ground stop disrupted flights. Travelers reported canceled flights, misplaced luggage and extended delays caused by air traffic control communication problems. MCO officials say cancellations have decreased, but delays continue, urging passengers to check with airlines before heading to the airport. Passengers are being told to contact their airline for any specific questions while they reunite with their baggage.



Dozens of bags remain unclaimed at Orlando International Airport (MCO) days after a nationwide ground stop disrupted flights and left travelers scrambling to reach their destinations.

Rows of suitcases, car seats and other personal belongings are still sitting at baggage claim as passengers work with airlines to recover their luggage.

Airport officials are urging travelers to check directly with their airlines before heading to the airport to pick up their belongings.

Canceled flights leave travelers stranded

What they're saying:

For some passengers, the disruption meant canceled flights and unexpected changes to travel plans.

Karen Smith said her flight was canceled just minutes before boarding.

"We had a 3 o'clock flight out but canceled it 5 minutes before we boarded," Smith said.

Another family said their luggage ended up in Las Vegas, even though they never made it there. The family had planned to meet relatives traveling from Connecticut and Rhode Island for a gathering in the city.

"We were supposed to meet our daughters in Vegas. We have a daughter in Connecticut and one in Rhode Island and we were all going to meet in Vegas," one traveler said.

Smith said the family eventually recovered its luggage Monday.

"For some reason our luggage went to Las Vegas," she said.

Business travelers feel the impact

The disruptions also created challenges for frequent business travelers, some of whom spent additional time away from home.

Louis Haddad, who travels weekly for work, said the situation was particularly difficult for people who had already spent much of the week away from their families.

"I travel every week for work and this Friday afternoon situation, it makes it tough on everyone, but it really makes it tough on the business traveler that's been gone from their home, you know, their own bed and their family all week," Haddad said.

Officials point to air traffic control system failure

Dig deeper:

The nationwide ground stop was issued after communications problems affected regional air traffic control centers.

Transportation officials said the network failure was triggered during routine maintenance by L3Harris, the government contractor that owns and operates the system.

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos said federal funding approved last year is intended to address infrastructure needs and help prevent similar disruptions.

"In the big beautiful bill last year we passed in July we put over 12.5 billion dollars to improve our infrastructure so that we don't have a crisis that we had over the weekend," Haridopolos said.

Airport urges passengers to check with airlines

What you can do:

At Orlando International Airport, officials said flight cancellations have decreased, but delays continue.

Each airline manages their bag process and Orlando International Airport supports those operations. The numbers are fluid as passengers are reunited with their bags, so you would need to contact the individual airlines. If there are any questions about baggage, passengers should reach out to the airlines.

Angela Starke, with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, urged passengers to confirm their flight status before traveling to the airport.

"We are still asking passengers to still check with their airlines so that they don't come to the airport and don't have a flight to get on," Starke said.

Airport officials said they have asked airlines to assign dedicated staff to monitor luggage and help passengers recover misplaced belongings.

Additional security has also been deployed in certain areas to help prevent luggage and other personal items from being taken by someone other than their owners.