Osceola County deputies search for 2 missing, possibly endangered teens

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The Brief Deputies are asking for help finding two missing endangered juveniles. Authorities believe 17-year-old Ka'niyah Williams and 15-year-old Kendal Reese Ditto may be in danger. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.



The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating two missing endangered teenagers who investigators believe may be in danger. The two have been missing since Tuesday.

Two teens reported missing

The backstory:

Ka'niyah Williams, 17, is described as a Black female who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and long pink-and-black braids.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

Kendal Reese Ditto, 15, is described as a White female who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 138 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a teal bonnet and a gold necklace. Deputies said she was carrying or wrapped in a blanket and was last seen walking east on Alegriano Court. She has a piercing in her left nostril and both ears are pierced.

How to help

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ka'niyah Williams or Kendal Reese Ditto is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office immediately at 407-348-2222.