Orlando weather: Sunny, dry today; rain chances return mid-week

The Brief Today's forecast: Sunny with some clouds. Highs in the 80s. This week: Rain chances increase Wednesday - Friday with the return of afternoon showers and storms. None expected to be severe. Tropics update: Tropical storms Fay and Hannah continue to churn in the Atlantic. Both expected to weaken soon. None are a threat to Florida or the U.S.



The comfortable stretch is gradually fading as moisture begins creeping back into Florida. Most of Central Florida stays dry today, but rain chances build from south to north Wednesday through Friday, followed by hotter and increasingly humid weather heading into the weekend.

Today's Forecast

What to expect:

We'll see a mix of sun and increasing mid/high clouds today with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will inch higher through the afternoon as light southerly winds develop around 5-10 mph, but most of the area remains dry. Rain chances are less than 10%.

More chances increase Wednesday - Friday

Deeper tropical moisture begins spreading northward Wednesday and becomes more established Thursday and Friday. An east coast sea breeze will become the main focus for scattered afternoon showers and storms, generally moving inland from east to west through the afternoon and early evening.



Any stronger storms could produce:

Torrential rain up to 3 inches per hour

Frequent lightning

Gusty winds

We're not expecting widespread severe weather.

Beach safety: Rip currents

A moderate rip current risk continues along all east-central Florida Atlantic beaches today.



Winds remain relatively light through Wednesday before becoming more consistently east-southeast at 10–15 knots later this week.



Seas generally run 2-4 feet, except locally higher near thunderstorms.

Tropics

Two weak tropical storms – Fay & Hannah – continue to churn in the middle of the Atlantic, marking the eight named storms during the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season so far. None are a threat to Florida or the United States. It remains a record-breaking tropical season due to its quietness – 8 storms and zero hurricanes. Typically by the end of September, there are usually five hurricanes, according to records.

Why? A strong El Nino, which is why the Pacific season has been significantly active and the Atlantic has not.





Fay is expected to weaken and dissipate. Hanna should continue eastward over the open Atlantic before weakening later this week.