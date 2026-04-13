Orlando weather: Temperatures climbing toward the 90s this week

It's a beautiful start to the workweek under bright sunshine.

After a few spotty areas of fog earlier this morning (especially northwest of Orlando), the sky is clearing out nicely.

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Today will be mostly sunny with just a few afternoon high clouds possible. High temperatures will reach around 84 this afternoon, a pleasant warm up from yesterday.

Skies stay mostly clear as winds lighten up. Patchy fog could develop again late tonight in the usual spots northwest of the metro. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.

High pressure is parked over Central Florida, and that means we're in for a full week of sunshine with zero rain in the forecast.

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It's not just dry, it's a steady warming trend all week long. Check out these climbing highs:

Tuesday: 86

Wednesday: 87

Thursday: 88

Friday: 89

Saturday: 90

Sunday: 90

We'll be running several degrees above our normal highs for mid-April.

The drought is going to keep building, especially across the Gulf Coast and Panhandle. East coast folks got a little break from last week's rain, but most of the state is drying out fast.

Bottom line: Great week ahead for outdoor activities if you like the sun and heat, but be careful with fire danger and remember to conserve water as things heat up and dry out.