Orlando weather: Summerlike heat, humidity with afternoon showers possible

Another hot day with increasing humidity levels is in the works for Central Florida.

A few spotty, isolated showers and downpours are possible along the coast this morning, especially in Brevard County. As the Atlantic sea-breeze moves inland, it will help spark a 30% chance of isolated downpours and storms starting at around noon today and will last until roughly 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

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These showers and storms will gradually drift their way across Central Florida from east to west, likely impacting the Orlando Metro during the early and mid-afternoon hours.

The collision of the Gulf and Atlantic sea-breezes will happen near the I-75 corridor by late this afternoon. This is where the highest chances of rain will exist for the day overall.

It will be a mild night under partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will dip down into the low to mid 70s Friday morning.

This stretch of hot temperatures and afternoon showers and storms will continue Friday.

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Afternoon highs will be near 90 degrees. Isolated to scattered afternoon sea-breeze driven downpours and storms are expected once again tomorrow afternoon.

Once again, areas from the I-75 corridor to the I-4 corridor will have the best chances of seeing wet weather. Chances will be lower near the Atlantic coast and at the beaches.

Plan for a 30% chance of storms for Friday.

Hot and muggy weather is on the way for Memorial Day Weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with slightly more elevated moisture and humidity levels.

This will make way for a 40% chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday, with a 30% chance Monday.

It won't be a washout of a weekend, but if you have outdoor plans, with heavy rain and lightning likely, it's important to make sure you have shelter nearby or back up plans in place to stay safe.