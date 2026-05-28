Orlando weather: Storms move into Central Florida. How much rain, when?

Huge, rainy pattern change in the works right now.

Clouds building into mid-morning will quickly deliver localized downpours, before numerous storms develop this afternoon and move east across Central Florida.

The I-4 corridor and especially I-95 will be the target zone for a wet evening commute, so plan for slower travel and reduced visibility at times.

Storms may be strongest as they push toward the coast, especially in Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties. A brief strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out, with gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning the main concerns.

Showers and storms gradually wind down this evening. Overnight lows settle into the 70s, with muggy conditions hanging around.

Another round of afternoon and evening showers and storms develops, this time moving more northwest to southeast across Central Florida.

Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible again. The chance for rain will be 70%.

Weekend rain

No major changes in the weather pattern, as deep tropical moisture persists. It won't be quite as widespread as Thursday and Friday, but it's still prevalent. Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Your best bet for outdoor activities will be in the mornings.

Daily afternoon showers and storms look likely, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds at times. None of these days look like total washouts, but the pattern will feel much more like August than early June.

Hurricane season begins

Hurricane season officially begins Monday, June 1, and runs through November 30. No systems are forecast to form over the next 7 days.

One model, the GFS, has occasionally hinted at something trying to organize. That is worth watching, but it is not enough by itself to raise alarm bells.

Early season tropical setups are messy. Sometimes models pick up on broad tropical moisture and try to turn it into a more organized system too quickly. That does not mean a storm is coming.

Right now, the more reliable signal is a surge of deep tropical moisture, not a clearly developing tropical system.

That distinction matters.

Gulf waters are warm, but warm water alone does not create a tropical storm. Wind shear still looks strong enough to make organization difficult, slow, or possibly prevent it altogether.