Orlando weather: Scattered showers and storms return to Central Florida

The Brief Summerlike weather returns to Central Florida to start the month of October. Scattered showers and storms are expected across the area, especially by the coast. This weekend will be hot and humid, with storms expected in the afternoon.



October begins looking and feeling much more like summer.

Numerous showers and storms are possible today, especially by the coast, followed by hotter and humid weather Friday into the weekend.

Then, a slow-moving front brings an increasingly wet and unsettled pattern to Florida early next week.

The 11:10 am Crew-13 launch to the ISS may be delayed or scrubbed due to weather.

Thursday forecast

Showers and a few storms are already moving onshore this morning, especially along the Treasure Coast and areas south of Melbourne.

Rain chances increase from southeast to northwest throughout the day, with the greatest coverage generally between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Storms will not have much wind shear to work with, so widespread severe weather is not expected.

However, a few stronger storms could produce frequent lightning, wind gusts around 35-45 mph and very heavy rainfall.

Localized rainfall rates of 1-3"+ in an hour will be possible.

Highs reach the mid to upper 80s with heat index values in the mid 90s to around 100°.

Hotter Friday and Saturday

Scattered to numerous afternoon storms remain possible Friday and Saturday, at a 60% chance.

A big weekend weather story will be the heat and humidity as highs climb into the upper 80s to around 90°, with peak heat index values approaching 105°.

Afternoon storms that do develop could again produce frequent lightning, gusty winds and locally heavy downpours.

Wetter pattern next week

Rain chances stay elevated Sunday before increasing substantially Monday and Tuesday with the approach of a cold front.

It will move slowly southeast across Central Florida Monday into the middle of next week.

Rather than bringing an immediate shot of cool, dry air, the boundary will initially help focus deep moisture over the state.

Rain chances increase to around 60-80% Monday and 80-90% Tuesday, making this the period to watch for repeated rounds of showers, storms and locally heavy rainfall.

Temperatures should finally begin easing somewhat behind the front Tuesday.

Tracking the tropics

The remnants of Fay continue to weaken over the western Atlantic and should gradually dissipate.

Otherwise, the Atlantic remains quiet with no organized tropical systems expected over the next several days.

There continue to be subtle signals for possible tropical development in the southwestern Gulf around Oct. 8 to 14, but confidence remains low and there is nothing organized there now.

For now, it is simply an area worth watching as we head deeper into October.