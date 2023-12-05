Orlando weather: Roller coaster temperatures continue with overnight lows in the 40s

Today's high: 75 degrees

Tonight's low: 50 degrees

TODAY:

The roller coaster of temperatures continues across Central Florida this week. Cooler highs are expected, reaching the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Skies remain dry today with passing clouds. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s and 50s.

BEACHES:

It will be breezy at all east coast beaches. High temps will peak in the low-70s. Passing clouds are likely with dry skies.

THEME PARKS:

The theme parks will be cooler with a sun & cloud mix. Highs park-side peak in the mid-70s this afternoon. Keep a jacket handy, especially if you are heading to the parks early or late in the day!

OUTLOOK:

The coolest day of the week will be Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s in Orlando. Temperatures tumble into the upper 30s and 40s Thursday morning.

Mostly sunny skies dominate later this week before muggy weather return by Friday and into the weekend.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching a front moving into Florida Saturday night into Sunday. The track and strength of this front will determine if there is any severe weather threat for Central Florida.

We will have more details as we get closer to the weekend. Trust and depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.