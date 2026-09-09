Orlando weather: Rain chances high for Central Florida

The Brief Central Florida will face another day of scattered downpours and storms. The highest chances of rain will be between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Temperatures will reach the low 90s, but with the humidity the "feels like" temperature will be close to the low 100s.



Another day with scattered afternoon downpours and storms across Central Florida, though not everyone will see the rain.

Highest chances today will be inland as a weak frontal boundary is draped across the region, helping to keep tropical moisture at play.

This, combined with the daily sea breeze collision, rain chances will stay at a range of around 40 to 60%.

Those who don't see the rain will have the better chance of breaks in the clouds, allowing more sunshine. Outside a few showers near the coast this morning, the main timeline will be from around 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

How much rain will we get?:

Storms will be slow movers, making heavy rainfall one of the main impacts. Average rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected, but training storms, where multiple downpours hit the same neighborhood, could quickly drop isolated amounts higher than 3 to 4 inches.

Frequent lightning and gusty wind are also on the table. Elevated storm coverage continues through midweek this upcoming weekend with around a 60% chance each afternoon and evening.

Seasonably hot and humid

Temperatures will stay near normal over the next few days with high humidity keeping things muggy.

How hot will it get?:

Afternoon high temperatures this week and into the weekend are expected to peak at a range of around 90-93° for Orlando/inland areas and around 87-89° for the beaches.

Once we factor in that humidity, it will feel hotter and closer to the low 100s.

Quiet Atlantic at peak of hurricane season

Even though we're at the historical peak of hurricane season, the Atlantic basin remains remarkably quiet.

Strong wind shear and pockets of dry air continue to prevent tropical disturbances from organizing.

The National Hurricane Center expects no tropical cyclone development across the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf over the next 7 days.