Orlando Weather: Nice day expected with low humidity

A warm day with low humidity is expected today, but temperatures will rise this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front.

Isolated thunderstorms are forecast for tomorrow afternoon and evening, as the front moves through the region.

Cooler air will follow, bringing a refreshing end to the work week.

Tropics

In the tropics, a tropical wave is being monitored, with a medium chance of development.

However, as of this morning, it poses a low risk to the U.S. Forecasters will have more information as the system progresses.

At this time of year, it becomes increasingly unlikely for Cape Verde storms, which originate in the eastern Atlantic, to directly impact Florida.

Regular cold fronts typically steer these storms to the east or push them south into the Caribbean. While a direct strike on Florida is still possible, it remains rare.