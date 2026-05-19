Orlando weather: Hot and humid with highs near 90 in Central Florida

This morning, temperatures will be in the low-mid 70s. It will be humid with partly cloudy skies. Breezy east winds.

A few isolated showers through mid-morning from the Atlantic coast to Orlando. The chance for rain will be 20 to 30%.

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There will be a 20% chance of AM showers mainly along the Atlantic coast and immediate east side of the Orlando metro area. The rain threat migrates westward this afternoon and evening, focusing on the Gulf coast and Tampa Bay area with scattered showers and thunderstorms at a 60% chance there, but a less than 10% chance in Orlando.

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For our area, expect a breezy, mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and mostly dry afternoon after any early activity fades. Highs near 88-92°F with elevated humidity. East winds 10-20 mph.

Mild and muggy tonight. A few showers redevelop on the Atlantic Coast and Orlando after midnight... lows in the low-mid 70s overnight.

Rest of the week

Rain chances increase slightly mid-week with more scattered afternoon/evening storms. Most daily PM activity will stay focused on the west coast (I-75 corridor / Tampa Bay side) due to the typical east coast summer flow—storms pop and move west away from Orlando.

Highs steady near 90°F daily with elevated (but not extreme) humidity.

Memorial Day Weekend outlook

Warm and muggy with isolated storms this weekend.

The rainy season usually begins around May 24 in Central Florida, but the pattern has effectively established itself about a week early this year.

From here on out, our rain chances will be primarily driven by the sea breeze collision zones, where the east coast sea breeze meets the west coast sea breeze in the middle of the peninsula.