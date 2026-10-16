Orlando weather: Gusty winds, some rain in Central Florida this weekend

The Brief Temperatures today will be hot, humid, and above normal for this time of year. A 60% chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms is on the way, mainly between the hours of 2 p.m.-9 p.m. A cold front moves overnight into early Saturday morning and brings big changes along with it, including strong winds.



Temperatures today will be hot, humid, and above normal for this time of year.

Plan for highs to warm into the low 90s inland and near the mid to upper 80s at the coast. The first half of our day will be mostly dry, except for a stray coastal shower or sprinkle.

A 60% chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms is on the way, mainly between the hours of 2 p.m.-9 p.m.

A few of these could be on the strong side, with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Windy and wet into the weekend

A cold front moves overnight into early Saturday morning and brings big changes along with it.

A 50% chance of scattered showers and a few storms is on the way for tomorrow.

How windy will it get?:

Winds will turn quite gusty, even outside of rain and storm activity, with speeds of 30-40 mph inland and up to 40-45 mph at the beaches.

Dangerous surf

Gusty winds will help cause rough conditions at the beaches tomorrow and into the weekend.

Large breaking waves and a high risk of dangerous and life-threatening strong rip currents can be expected at the beaches.

This could lead to minor beach and dune erosion as well. Local officials are strongly urging beach-goers to stay out of the water and use caution.

Below-normal temperatures

Thanks to tomorrow's cold front, temperatures will tumble.

We'll go from highs near 90 degrees this afternoon, to highs only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend and into next week.

Tracking the tropics

No tropical activity is expected over the next seven days.

Hurricane season lasts until Nov. 30.