Orlando weather: Front to bring cooler, drier weather to Central Florida

The Brief Scattered showers and storms are still in the forecast for Central Florida today. Starting Thursday, a cold front will move through the area, bringing drier air and cooler temperatures. Tracking the tropics: There is no threat or impacts to Florida, the United States, or most other land areas.



A 50% chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms are on the way for today.

The timing will be very typical for a late-summer setup, with a few downpours bubbling up at around midday, and highest chances taking place between 2 and 9 p.m. However, a few showers and storms may try to get going a little ahead of schedule by 8 to 10 a.m. so keep the rain gear within reach.

Most of the activity will lose steam and will gradually fade and depart after sunset.

Cold front arrives Thursday

Today will still have a Florida feel as we stay warm and muggy this afternoon as highs once again climb to near 90-degrees.

A rare cold front arrives tomorrow, bringing big changes our way just in time for the weekend. A 40% chance of hit-and-miss scattered showers and a few storms will be possible tomorrow.

A couple of morning showers will be possible, but the highest chances appear to take place close to midday and the early afternoon.

Winds will turn quite gusty too, especially near and along the coast. Plan for gusts up to 30-35 mph inland and closer to 35 mph+ at the beaches.

This will give way to rough conditions at the beaches, with large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents.

Fall-like weather this weekend

Drier and cooler air will filter in starting tomorrow night and will last into the weekend, giving way to a spectacular stretch of pleasant weather.

We'll be nice and dry with sunshine overhead as highs will only reach the mid 80s for Friday and the weekend. Meanwhile, your AC might get a little break as morning lows both Saturday and Sunday cool down into the low and middle 60s.

Tracking the tropics

Fay is now a post-tropical system and the remnants continue to fall apart in the eastern Atlantic.

AREA TO WATCH: The NHC has outlined an area of interest associated with a tropical wave rolling off the west coast of Africa.

There is a low 20% chance of development over the next 2 days and a medium 40% chance of development over the next 7 days. An area of low pressure is expected to form in the next day or two, which could become a short-lived tropical depression tomorrow or Friday.

Development beyond that is unlikely, as strong wind shear will limit any further organization or strengthening of the system this weekend. There is no threat or impacts to Florida, the United States, or most other land areas.