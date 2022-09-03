Orlando weather forecast: Weather 60-percent favorable for Artemis launch from Florida

Today's high: 92 degrees

Tonight' low: 76 degrees

Rain:

50% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns:

Central Florida can expect a hot and humid Friday with a rise in afternoon thunderstorms. Scattered storms will be possible around 2-3 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then numerous will become likely through the evening across the interior, chances at 50% or so.

The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and the chance for gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors. Rain chances will be lowest at the coast, around 20% and more isolated.

BEACHES:

There will be a 20-30% chance for afternoon showers/storms at the beaches this afternoon and evening. There is a low risk for rip currents. Surf remains in the knee high range with a small dribble of ESE swell continuing.

THEME PARKS:

Hot and humid conditions with numerous storms will continue this afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. Best chance for rain between 3pm-7pm. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Rain chances come down a bit this weekend as some drier air works into the region. The Artemis 1 mission launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. As of right now there's a 60% chance of a

weather go. Much of Saturday's PM rain chance will be West of the launch site at the Cape. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download the FOX 35 Storm Team App for the latest weather updates!

TROPICS:

Distant tropical storm Danielle will stay out in the distant North Atlantic. Danielle will stay away from land through it's life cycle. Newly formed Tropical Storm Earl stays well East of Florida longer term as front steers it away from land. Earl could send some ocean swell into Florida by early next week.

Track the tropics on the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app as the peak of the season approaches on September 10th.