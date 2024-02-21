Orlando Weather Forecast: Chilly temperatures to start on Wednesday

It's a chilly start to the week across Central Florida as many of us are waking up to temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Brrr!

You'll want to make sure to grab the jacket and sunglasses as you step out the door this Wednesday morning. Despite the cool start to the day, afternoon temperatures will be pleasant as highs reach the upper 60s.

While this is still well below our normal highs for this time of year, sunshine will help to make for a beautiful day!

Tomorrow's forecast features more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. It will be a gorgeous day with high temperatures reaching the low 70s.

By Friday, our next rainmaker arrives bringing scattered showers to much of Central Florida. It won't be an all-day rain or a complete washout, with much of the rain coming to an end by Friday night. Temperatures for Friday will be really nice, with highs in the mid-70s.

For the weekend, plan on increasing sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures for Saturday. Highs Saturday will only reach the upper 60s, and low 70s for Sunday.

The good news is that the weekend will be dry! Plentiful sunshine will carry us into the following work week.