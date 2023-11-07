Orlando weather: Cool start to the day but temps to warm up Tuesday afternoon

Today's high: 82 degrees | Tonight's low: 59 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Happy Tuesday central Florida. We have another beautiful weather day with low levels of humidity.

While we start on a rather cool note, temps warm to the low-/mid-80s inland and near 80 degrees along our coast this afternoon.

Sunshine will be very plentiful with a few passing clouds.

BEACHES:

It is a great day to head to one of our beautiful central Florida beaches. Sunshine prevails making for a gorgeous weather day ahead. Highs seaside reach upper 70s, if not near 80 degrees. Rip current risk stages at moderate. Surf height will be in the 3' range today. There is a high UV Index today, so use a good quality sunscreen for your outdoor plans.

THEME PARKS:

Enjoy the great weather at the theme parks today. Sunny, low humidity and quite pleasant. Highs hit in the lower 80s with dry skies!

OUTLOOK:

The extended forecast brings a warming trend into Central Florida through midweek. Highs will rise into the mid-upper 80s Wednesday into Friday.

Skies remain dry during this time. A front will draw closer to the area by the start of next week. If it gets close enough, moisture could increase then, with a dip in temperatures to near seasonal values in the low-80s.

TROPICS:

The tropics remain nice and quiet. Tropical storm formation is not expected for the next 7 days. Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.