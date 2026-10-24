1 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash, troopers say

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The Brief The crash took place around 4:31 a.m. According to the FHP, the collision happened on Central Florida Parkway, east of South John Young Parkway.



A 21-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at 4:31 a.m.

What we know:

According to the FHP, the collision happened on Central Florida Parkway, east of South John Young Parkway.

Troopers say that a 2013 Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of Central Florida Parkway when it struck the rear of a 2023 Yamaha MT-03 motorcycle traveling in the same direction ahead of it.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials say. The driver of the Ford Mustang was not injured and remained at the scene following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.