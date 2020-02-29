Orlando visitors have mixed emotions about the coronavirus

article

When it comes to the coronavirus and the latest developments, people visiting the City Beautiful have varying feelings.

FOX 35 visited Icon Park on Internation Drive, in the heart of Orlando's tourist district, where visitors from around the world were enjoying the warm weather and the sights and sounds.

The virus is top of mind for people like Kirstie Gosen.

“It’s on everybody’s minds right now,” she said.

She worries about her 15-year-old son and elderly father.

“He has diabetes. He’s had cancer,” Gosen said. “Yeah, it’s scary.”

Gosen like many have been keeping up with the latest news on the virus, including the first death in the United States announced by President Trump on Saturday.

“It’s scary. That is scary,” she said.

Others, however, are not worried.

“We’ve made it through all these other viruses and it’s just a part of life,” said Diane Bilis.

For Dana Sweitye, visiting from Canada, out of sight, out of mind.

“I’m not worried because I haven’t seen it yet. I think that’s like the main thing,” he said.

On Monday, President Trump plans to visit with large pharmaceutical companies to discuss the progress on a vaccine.