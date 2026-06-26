Orlando unveils redesign of historic Church Street to boost walkability

The Brief Orlando will begin renovating historic Church Street on July 7 to create a more walkable, pedestrian-friendly downtown corridor. The project includes new paving, lighting, drainage, trees and landscaping to attract more visitors and businesses. The overhaul is the first phase of a three-phase redevelopment expected to be completed by 2028.



The City of Orlando has unveiled plans to redevelop Church Street, launching the first phase of a multiyear project aimed at creating a more pedestrian-friendly downtown corridor.

The redesign includes removing curbs to create a shared street, replacing brick pavers, upgrading drainage, installing new lighting, and adding trees, planters and other landscaping.

Why the improvements?

Local perspective:

City officials said the improvements are intended to increase mobility, improve connectivity and encourage activity throughout the day and evening.

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Downtown Development Board officials said the project is designed to make Church Street more welcoming for residents, visitors and families while supporting the city's broader vision of a more walkable downtown.

The redevelopment comes as several storefronts along Church Street remain vacant and city leaders work to attract new businesses and investment to the historic corridor.

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Residents who spoke about the project said they hope the improvements will help revitalize the area and strengthen downtown Orlando's appeal.

Timeline:

Construction is scheduled to begin July 7 as part of a three-phase effort expected to be completed by 2028.