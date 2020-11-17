Tuesday marks 9 years since the disappearance of Orlando mom Michelle Parker

article

Tuesday marks 9 years since Orlando mother Michelle Parker went missing. Police continue to investigate the case.

The 33-year-old was last seen dropping off her two youngest children at their dad, Dale Smith Jr.'s home back on November 17, 2011.

Orlando Police later found her car ditched in a parking lot. Her iPhone was found in a lake just feet away from a bridge.

Detectives say Smith is the only suspect in Michelle's disappearance.

On Tuesday, Orlando police will give an update on the case.

It's a pain and heartbreak Yvonne Stewart has been living with every day since her oldest daughter vanished.

"Every year rolls around and here we are again with no real answers, no closure and still trying to figure out what happened? Where is she? How did it happen? Why did it happen? How are her children?" Yvonne Stewart told FOX 35 News in 2018.

With the holidays just around the corner, it's another reminder that there will be an empty seat at the dinner table.

"I don't think any person that has a heart can't try to imagine the pain that it is to lose one of your children and not know what really happened, or to be kept away from her children."

Michelle's children, Trey and Taylor, are now 12 and a half years old.

Stewart has been her daughter's voice since the day she disappeared. She's been doing her best to keep Michelle's story out there, fighting for justice.

"Everybody tells me that the truth will come out and I'm waiting," she said.

The Orlando Police Department is asking anyone with information on Parker’s whereabouts to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).