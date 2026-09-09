Orlando Science Center brings back Cosmic Concerts laser shows

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The Brief The Orlando Science Center's Cosmic Concerts laser shows return in September, October, November, and December. The monthly laser shows will feature the music of Pink Floyd, U2, Metallica, Grateful Dead, or Taylor Swift, among others. Tickets are $15 each, and seats are limited per show.



Those looking for a unique date night or experience can head to the Orlando Science Center for the return of its Cosmic Concerts series.

What is Cosmic Concerts?

Cosmic Concerts was an annual favorite at the Orlando Science Center from the 1970s to the 1990s, the science center said in a news release. It features a laser show synced to popular music and is hosted inside the revamped Dome.

This year's shows will feature music by Taylor Swift, Grateful Dead, Metallica, U2, Pink Floyd, and compilations of the 80s and 90s, among others.

There will be three shows hosted on the second Saturday of the month in September, October, November, and December.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Orlando Science Center's website. Seating for each show is limited. Parking is a separate fee.

The rest of the Orlando Science Center will be closed during these performances.

No discounts

There are no membership discounts, the Orlando Science Center said.

Coscmic Concerts schedule

September 12

6:30 p.m. - Laser Pop (‘80s and ’90s compilation)

8:00 p.m. - Pink Floyd’s The Wall

9:30 p.m. - U2

October 10

6:30 p.m. - Fright Night (Halloween Tribute)

8:00 p.m. - Laser Zeppelin

9:30 p.m. - Rocket Man

November 14

6:30 p.m. - Laser Beatles (‘70s compilation)

8:00 p.m. - Rush 2112

9:30 p.m. – Metallica

December 12

6:30 p.m. - Laser Holidays (Christmas Tribute)

8:00 p.m. - Grateful Dead

9:30 p.m. - Taylor Swift