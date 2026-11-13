Orlando police officer, another driver hurt in crash, FHP says

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The Brief An Orlando police officer was injured Friday after their patrol pickup truck was involved in a crash. According to FHP, the OPD pickup truck was rear-ended by a Toyota Corolla that failed to stop for traffic ahead. The officer and the other driver were taken to hospitals for their injuries.



An Orlando police officer and another driver were hurt in a crash early Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

OPD officer hurt after patrol pickup truck rear-ended

What we know:

The crash happened on Kirkman Road near Old Winter Garden Vineland Road.

According to FHP, an Orlando police patrol pickup truck was traveling north on Kirkman when it stopped for traffic ahead. A 2004 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 39-year-old man from Orlando, rear-ended the pickup truck.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to Orlando Health Central Florida with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

FHP hasn't released any additional details about the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.