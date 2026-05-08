Worker dies after tug hits jet bridge at Orlando International Airport, officials say

A Delta worker died after a tug hit a jet bridge at Orlando International Airport, according to officials.

The incident happened Thursday evening.

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What we know:

A tug hit the jet bridge where a Delta plane was parked at the airport gate, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of a team member while on the job at Orlando International Airport," Delta said in a statement. We are focused on extending our full support to family and taking care of our Orlando team during this difficult time. We are working with local authorities as a full investigation gets underway to determine what occurred."

Delta said that it paused its operations at the airport while it worked with investigators. One flight was canceled, but customers were accommodated on other flights, the airline said.

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The airport also released a statement on the worker's death.

"The MCO community is deeply saddened about the loss of an airport staff member, and we send our condolences to his friends and family," an airport spokesperson said.

No additional details have been released.

The Source: This story was written with information released by Delta Air Lines, the Orlando International Airport and the FAA.



