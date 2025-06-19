Orlando high school tutor arrested for sexual misconduct involving student

The Brief An Orlando high school tutor and teacher was arrested Thursday on charges of lewd touching and attempted sexual battery involving a student. Jared Andrew Tatum, 31, was terminated by Bishop Moore Catholic High School after the student reported inappropriate conduct during a tutoring session. The Orlando Police Department said the investigation is ongoing, but no additional victims have been identified.



A Bishop Moore Catholic High School tutor and teacher has been arrested following a sexual misconduct investigation involving a student, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Jared Andrew Tatum, 31, was taken into custody Thursday by the department’s Fugitive Investigative Unit.

He faces two felony charges: lewd touching of certain minors and attempted sexual battery on a victim over the age of 12.

The investigation began May 7, when a student reported to school officials that Tatum, who also worked as an engineering teacher, inappropriately touched her during a tutoring session. The school immediately notified authorities and terminated Tatum’s employment.

Detectives say their decision to pursue charges followed interviews, witness statements and DNA evidence.

At this time, investigators have found no evidence of additional victims. However, the case remains active.

