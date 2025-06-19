Orlando high school tutor arrested for sexual misconduct involving student
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Bishop Moore Catholic High School tutor and teacher has been arrested following a sexual misconduct investigation involving a student, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Jared Andrew Tatum, 31, was taken into custody Thursday by the department’s Fugitive Investigative Unit.
He faces two felony charges: lewd touching of certain minors and attempted sexual battery on a victim over the age of 12.
Jared Andrew Tatum, 31, was arrested Thursday on charges of lewd touching and attempted sexual battery involving a student. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)
The investigation began May 7, when a student reported to school officials that Tatum, who also worked as an engineering teacher, inappropriately touched her during a tutoring session. The school immediately notified authorities and terminated Tatum’s employment.
Detectives say their decision to pursue charges followed interviews, witness statements and DNA evidence.
At this time, investigators have found no evidence of additional victims. However, the case remains active.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Orlando Police Department and the department’s Fugitive Investigative Unit.