Orlando breaks ground on RoseArts District redevelopment in Rosemont

The Brief Orlando leaders broke ground on the multi-billion-dollar RoseArts District in Rosemont. The first phase includes 1,600 apartments, retail space and affordable housing. The full project will bring nearly 6,000 homes and 65 acres of parks.



Construction is officially underway on the RoseArts District, a multi-billion-dollar redevelopment of the former Lake Orlando Golf Course in Orlando's Rosemont neighborhood.

First phase includes housing and retail

Local perspective:

City leaders and developers broke ground Wednesday on the long-planned project, which Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer called a major milestone in the neighborhood's revitalization.

RoseArts District in Rosemont

The first phase will include four buildings with approximately 1,600 residential units, including 160 affordable homes, along with new retail space.

Mayor Dyer said the project was designed to complement the existing neighborhood while encouraging thoughtful growth.

Thousands of homes planned

Once complete, the 12-parcel development is expected to include nearly 6,000 homes and 65 acres of parks and open space.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ RoseArts District in Rosemont

District 3 Commissioner Roger Chapin said the project will reshape the Rosemont community for years to come.

Economic impact expected

Westside Capital Group Chairman Jakub Hejl said the development is intended to create a vibrant mixed-use community while generating long-term economic benefits.

Developers estimate the project will support jobs that generate more than $900 million in wages. Additional economic impact findings are expected to be released in the coming months.