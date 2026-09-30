Orlando breaks ground on RoseArts District redevelopment in Rosemont
ORLANDO, Fla. - Construction is officially underway on the RoseArts District, a multi-billion-dollar redevelopment of the former Lake Orlando Golf Course in Orlando's Rosemont neighborhood.
First phase includes housing and retail
Local perspective:
City leaders and developers broke ground Wednesday on the long-planned project, which Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer called a major milestone in the neighborhood's revitalization.
RoseArts District in Rosemont
The first phase will include four buildings with approximately 1,600 residential units, including 160 affordable homes, along with new retail space.
Mayor Dyer said the project was designed to complement the existing neighborhood while encouraging thoughtful growth.
Thousands of homes planned
Once complete, the 12-parcel development is expected to include nearly 6,000 homes and 65 acres of parks and open space.
RoseArts District in Rosemont
District 3 Commissioner Roger Chapin said the project will reshape the Rosemont community for years to come.
Economic impact expected
Westside Capital Group Chairman Jakub Hejl said the development is intended to create a vibrant mixed-use community while generating long-term economic benefits.
Developers estimate the project will support jobs that generate more than $900 million in wages. Additional economic impact findings are expected to be released in the coming months.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the City of Orlando, and Westside Capital Group Chairman Jakub Hejl.