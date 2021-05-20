Orlando blood center researching donations from LGBT community

article

Three of the largest blood centers, including OneBlood, are researching the donation screening process for gay and bisexual men.

Eight cities across the county were chosen for the study: Washington D.C., San Francisco, Orlando, New Orleans/Baton Rouge, Miami, Memphis, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

"I think it would be a sigh of relief that they finally get to stand in the room to donate blood and not be a gay person, just another person donating blood," Scott Moriczdetecso, who is participating in the study, told FOX 35.

In the 1980s, people within that group could not donate blood. Then, in 2015, the FDA changed it so they could after 12 months. Last year, it was changed again to three months.

Now, they are looking to get rid of that waiting period altogether.

"(We want to) see if it might not be more effective or as effective to use individual risk-based behavior for screening these individuals rather than time-based deferrals," OneBlood Chief Medical Director Rita Reik said. 250 to 300 men from Orlando who are between ages 18 and 39 are needed for the study.

They will be screened at the LGBTQ Center in Orlando to see if they’re eligible.

"If they are, we’ll draw a blood test on them and administer a questionnaire asking about risky behaviors and then we’ll take the data from that and analyze it and decide whether we can move ahead with a plan," Dr. Reik explained.

