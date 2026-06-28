Developing: Orange County deputies block off Winter Garden street for active investigation

The Brief A neighborhood street in Winter Garden is now blocked off as a heavy law enforcement presence is conducting an investigation. Crime scene investigators and detectives were seen actively processing the area as of 7:30 a.m. FOX 35 has a crew at the scene and has reached out to authorities for official details on the developing investigation.



A heavy law enforcement presence has blocked off a neighborhood street in Winter Garden as detectives conducted an investigation Sunday morning.

Multiple emergency response vehicles, active detectives and crime scene investigators were spotted processing the secured area on Partlow Drive in Orange County around 7:30 a.m. on June 28.

What's next:

FOX 35 has a crew on the scene and will provide updated information when it becomes available. FOX 35 has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office for more information.