Developing: Orange County deputies block off Winter Garden street for active investigation
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A heavy law enforcement presence has blocked off a neighborhood street in Winter Garden as detectives conducted an investigation Sunday morning.
Multiple emergency response vehicles, active detectives and crime scene investigators were spotted processing the secured area on Partlow Drive in Orange County around 7:30 a.m. on June 28.
What's next:
FOX 35 has a crew on the scene and will provide updated information when it becomes available. FOX 35 has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office for more information.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from FOX 35's Matt Trezza.