Orange County receives $2.1M to help people affected with HIV, AIDS

U.S. Reps Val Demings, Stephanie Murphy and Darren Soto announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Health is awarding Orange County $2.1 million to help people and families affected by HIV and AIDS.

In a news release, it said, "the federal grant, awarded through HHS's HIV Emergency Relief Program, provides direct financial assistance to metropolitan areas that have been most severely affected by the HIV epidemic."

According to the news release, Orlando ranked second among all major metropolitan areas in the country in new HIV cases in 2017.

That same year, there were about 10,000 individuals in Orange County living with HIV and AIDS.