Orange County Public Schools issues hiring freeze amid enrollment decline

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The Brief Orange County Public Schools has issued a hiring freeze as the district deals with declining student enrollment. The district sent a letter to parents and staff about a temporary hiring freeze that would affect some positions. OCPS said the district had 7,600 fewer students enrolled compared to last year, which was a bigger decline than "anticipated."



Orange County Public Schools, one of the largest school districts in Florida, has issued a hiring freeze amid declining enrollment.

What we know:

In a letter sent to parents and staff earlier this week, the district said a temporary hiring freeze would be put in place for some positions.

"Each fall, OCPS completes a standard recalculation process to align resources with actual student enrollment," the letter said. "As a result, some schools may gain staff while others may experience staffing adjustments."

Bigger enrollment decline than anticipated

The hiring freeze comes as the district faces a larger decline in student enrollment than it expected.

Student enrollment at Orange County Public School fell by about 7,600 students from the previous year, according to the district.

That decline has affected the funding the district receives from the state since the money is tied to student enrollment.

The district blamed the decline on several factors, including "the expansion of taxpayer-funded vouchers," declining birth rates and affordability challenges.

With the freeze, the district will try to move some staff around to fill other open positions.

"Our priority is to retain as many valued employees as possible while ensuring students continue to receive a high-quality educational experience," the letter said.

District to cut millions from budget

The school board met Tuesday and approved a $7.9 million budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

This came after the district said last week that it would need to cut about $8.5 million from its budget because of lower student enrollment.